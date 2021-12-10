We will resist 2022 budget until MoMo tax is removed – Lawyer

Business News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Kojo Mensah says the party will not vote for the approval of the 2022 budget if the e-levy is not removed.



He noted the COVID-19 pandemic has had great effects on the economy and the Ghanaian people, insisting the introduction of the 1.75% e-levy is insensitive and a huge burden on Ghanaians.



“We will resist the budget until the momo tax is removed. We are suffering in this era of COVID-19 and the government still wants people to suffer with the introduction of the e-levy? The gov’t wants to introduce a digital economy and now they are doing something else which is opposite of their goal. The 2022 budget is an awudie budget and needs to be revised. The e-levy is a regressive tax which needs to be done away with,” he said in a panel discussion on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah.



The budget, which proposed to levy a 1.75% levy on mobile money, bank transfers and remittances was presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in parliament.



Many Ghanaians have opposed to the taxation of mobile money.



The government proposed to protect financial inclusion by charging the MoMo levy for transactions above GH¢3,000 (about 490USD).



Statements by government officials suggest the levy proposal may be renegotiated.



But the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that the e-levy remains 1.75%.



