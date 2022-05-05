We will rectify technical challenges in prepaid payment system - ECG to consumers

Business News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured consumers that it will rectify a technical challenge that has impacted the payment system.



According to the power distribution company, one of its Smart Payment Systems also known as Nuri payment statement was fraught with some challenges which have resulted in customers being unable to purchase or top up their prepaid credit.



In a statement issued by ECG, it said its ICT team is working to rectify the challenge and restore the system back to normalcy.



“ECG wishes to assure the affected customers that our ICT team is working assiduously to rectify the challenge and restore the Nuri prepayment system back to normalcy by close of day, May 5, 2022,” part of the statement read.



Meanwhile, customers of ECG have been unable to recharge or purchase credit due to the error that has impacted the software update.



The consumers have since been left stranded as some of them have ran out of power and means to top up their prepaid accounts.



