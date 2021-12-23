We will provide security for large sum cash holders in Ashanti region - Police

Business News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti regional police command says it will provide security for persons who have huge sums of money on them to transact business in the Central Business Districts (CBDs) of the Ashanti Region during this Christmas festivities.



The Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that persons with huge sums can seek police protection from any police station in the region.



He, however, advised that transactions be done through Mobile Money (MoMo) instead of keeping huge sums of money at home or office due to the activities of armed robbers this time of the year.



Mr. Ahianyo said the command has intensified its operations to ensure the region is safe for residents and business transactions during the yuletide.



Uniformed personnel, he said, have been deployed to market centers while highways patrol, night patrol among others have been intensified.



Mr. Ahianyo said the decision is part of measures the command has put in place to ensure those who have come to market centers to transact business do not fall prey to the activities of armed robbers.



He noted that the command will do its best to ensure that the region is safe for residents and business transactions.