We will only reduce transport fares if government reduces fuel prices - Transport operators

Friday, 24 June 2022

It is characteristic of transport operators to increase transport fares whenever there is an increment in fuel prices.



These prices however fail to go back to their normal prices whenever there is a subsidy in same.



The recent incessant hikes in fuel prices has however compelled them to continually increase transport fares as consultations and appeals to government continue to fall on deaf ears.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on current exorbitant transport fares, some irate drivers who have decided to throw their weight behind pressure group, Arise Ghana in their upcoming protest noted that, they will only beat down transport fares if the government decides to subsidise fuel prices.



“If they subsidize prices we will imitate same. I had a 300 cedis offer yesterday, considering the weight of the item, fuel, and distance, I declined because I will be running at a loss. All our sales now are being channeled into buying fuel,” a disturbed driver lamented.



“The government has placed lots of taxes on our fuel to manage the fuel in order to subsidise prices in hard times. If they reduce the prices of fuel reasonably, we will also do same,” another driver rehashed.



Speaking on comments by some government officials following the price hikes, one of the drivers lamented that some of these persons have resorted to killing their hopes instead of fighting for the



“Osafo Maafo told us to park our cars if we cannot buy fuel. He should know that our taxes are being used to pay him. He will leave an inheritance for his children from that but this is what we do for a living without any inheritance. He should not ruin our business before leaving,” he said.



