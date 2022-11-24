‘We will not boycott budget reading; the country must run’ – Minority

Business News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

The Minority leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has noted that despite the fact that the caucus does not have faith in Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, it will not boycott the 2023 budget reading.



According to him, this is because the country must run, and boycotting the budget will have serious implications for the economy.



“The country probably must run, will run, and will not necessarily be grounded to a halt by an irresponsible Minority. But we will watch the posture and conduct of our colleagues on the other side, and that will determine our body language.



“Workers will have to be paid from a budget, the private sector will have to be assured from a budget, so we are looking at the substance, not the form. But we know that we have no faith in the Minister for Finance,” the Minority leader is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



The Majority caucus earlier stated that they would not do business with the Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, but later made a U-turn after meeting the party’s leadership.



However, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will present the 2023 Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government on Thursday, November 24, before Parliament.



This is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



The Finance Ministry in a statement explained that the 2023 budget will focus “on Government’s strategies to restore and stabilize the macro economy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.”



The statement also added the budget would tackle issues on Ghana’s engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth.





