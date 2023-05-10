We will not allow the President to rest until he acts – TUC on Sunon Asogli’s dismissal issues

Business News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has stated that the government needs to intervene in the matter concerning the dismissal of three of their local union leaders at Sunon Asogli Power.



According to the Union, the dismissed leaders must be reinstated.



Secretary-General of TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah said the Union is ready to exhaust all its options to ensure its members are reinstated.



He explained that this is because foreigners cannot be allowed to unfairly dismiss members of TUC who are Ghanaians.



One of the union’s options, he said, was to march to the Jubilee House to show the government how serious their demand is.



“The entire organised labour will be involved in this because it touches on our fundamental rights as workers of Ghana. Our constitutional rights are enshrined in the 1992 Constitution. We will never allow this to stand.



“We will not allow the president to rest until he acts on this matter because he is the Commander-In-Chief and he has to uphold the constitution of this country. That is why we elected him,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Dr Baah noted that the actions by the Chinese were a violation of Ghana’s laws.



“So, if some Chinese investors come to Ghana to violate our laws enshrined in the constitution of Ghana, we expect the President to act. If the President doesn’t act, we will act,” he threatened.



On Tuesday, March 9, 2023, members of the Trades Union Congress embarked on a protest to demand the reinstating of three of its members who were dismissed by Sunon Asogli Power Limited.



