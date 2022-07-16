We will negotiate a 'good deal' with IMF - President Akufo-Addo assures

Business News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he will negotiate a better deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The government is seeking financial assistance from the international financial institution to support its economic program.



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah announced this in a statement explaining that the government is requesting a balance of payment support from the IMF.



Delivering a speech at the New Patriotic Party's National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022, the President assured the citizens that the IMF bailout under his regime will benefit them.



He stated emphatically that his government will have a "good deal" with the IMF.



