'We will learn sense one day' - Dan Kwaku Yeboah fumes over alleged GH¢170bn financial irregularities

Business News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the head of sports of Despite Media has been fuming over the revelation that the various government corporations supposedly lost GH¢170 billion in irregularities in 2021.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah cannot comprehend how such an amount of money will go unaccounted for when the country is still seeking intervention from the International Monetary Fund.



In a panel discussion with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Kwaku Yeboah likened Ghana to an irresponsible mother who sacrificed her child’s school fees for trivialities.



He joined his colleague Odi Ahenkan in calling out the IMF for consistently providing financial help when the country has always demonstrated mismanagement.



“It’s like you are in a family and always acting in ways that bring debt to the family and they settle it. If the family decides one day not to pay and allow you to get imprisoned, you’ll learn sense one day.



“If we had this money, we wouldn’t go to IMF. Is it not more than what we are seeking from the IMF? Are we normal at all? We are behaving like a struggling mother who used her money to chill instead of settling her children’s fees,” he said.



Checks by GhanaWeb however indicate that contrary to the figure quoted by the host of the show, the Auditor-General mentioned GH¢17.5 billion as the amount of money classified as financial irregularities in the public corporations and boards.



The Auditor-General has uncovered financial irregularities amounting to about GH¢17.5 billion in the 2021 audit report of public boards and corporations and other statutory institutions.



The figure represented a 36 per cent jump from the 2020 figure of GH¢12.85 billion.



Kwaku Yeboah criticism of Akufo-Addo government



This is not the first time Dan Kwaku Yeboah has lashed out at the Akufo-Addo which he confessed to be a supporter of.



Kwaku Yeboah once criticised the government, listing some ministers whom he believed should have been fired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Peace FM morning show dubbed ‘Kokrookoo’, the astute sports journalist said President Akufo-Addo’s failure to control and relieve some ministers of their duties has compelled some Ghanaians to descend heavily on the government.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah made mention of Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Kwasi Amoako-Attah who heads the Road’s ministry and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, hitting hard on the names mentioned.



“For instance, the road minister, he should have been far gone. How can you say we should pay both for a modernized toilet? The finance minister, and I am sure the finance minister is a Christian and goes to church and the Pastor spends money, we don’t dissolve the church but rather bring in a new Pastor”.



“For the health minister after the Covid-19, we all saw what happened. After COVID, he said what was mounted at the Kotoka International Airport was nowhere to be found. After COVID, the Auditor General’s report said he went to buy lands in the Volta Regions for millions of dollars but how much is even lands sold at East Legon”, he added.







EK



