We will intensify revenue mobilisation to steer development – Ajumako DCE

Business News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District Assembly will embark on an aggressive mobilisation of internally generated funds (IGF) to aid development, Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, the District Chief Executive (DCE), has assured.



He said the Assembly would leave no stone unturned in its renewed drive to shore up revenue, which had been negatively hit by the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 to drive the district’s development.



“In the absence of very sustainable inflows of your IGF, then your main source of funding becomes difficult. We are hoping to expand other areas that we have not been doing well in terms of property rates,” he said.



"We will also focus on temporary structures like containers and kiosks and all qualified businesses.”



Mr Nyarko, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Assembly’s IGF had dipped and the District Assemblies Common Fund was not forthcoming as expected, hence the revenue mobilisation drive.



“We are praying that the Omicron doesn’t affect us. Because if it does, the businesses would be affected and it would be very difficult to insist on collecting tolls when you know the business is suffering,” he said.



In spite of the challenges, Mr Nyarko said the Assembly managed to chalk some successes under his leadership within the last four years.



Against all odds, it was able to embark on multifaceted development in accordance with its four-year development plan.



“Among our key achievements, we commissioned a 400-bed girls’ dormitory for Bisease Senior High School to close the huge deficit we have in students accommodation," he said.



A six-unit classroom block for Abaasa Senior Technical School had been built to help minimise studying under trees, he said.