We will find a suitable place for you – Kumasi Mayor tells petty traders

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Star Ghana Foundation have collaborated with the leadership of the United Petty Traders Association to address the problems and issues affecting their businesses.



Samuel Pyne, Mayor of KMA, stated in the meeting that it is illegal for anyone to sell on the street pavements anywhere in the country, but they will find a lasting solution to the problem by relocating the traders to get them off the street.



He assured them of a place in the Kejetia Market Face 2 project, which, according to him, is currently on hold due to some debt restructuring by the government.



“I’m happy that they have realised that where they sit to sell their products is not a marketplace, and they have promised to help us manage the situation. We all agree that where they sit is a big problem, but what we can do at the moment is manage the situation for them to leave to ease the traffic on the road.”



“The Market Face 2 project has been halted but it is not intentional. This is because of the government’s debt-restructuring programme, but I know soon we will resume work, and when we are done, everyone will get a place so that we will move them from the street,” Samuel Payne said as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.



The Chairman of the United Petty Traders Association, Emmanuel Amoah, also urged authorities to speed up work on various markets and move them to a convenient place, as trading on streets and pavements does not help them in their business.



