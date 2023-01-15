We will enusure employers comply with paying workers' SSNIT contributions – Association

Business News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

The National Pensioners Association of Ghana has served notice it would soon embark on an exercise to visit companies to ensure they are complying with the payment of Social Security and National Insurance Trust contributions of their workers.



Stephen Boakye, General Secretary of the Association, who disclosed this, stated that some employees are failing to pay contributions for their employees, a situation he described as terrible.



He was speaking to reporters at Accra’s SSNIT Pension House after the Trust announced a 25% increase in pensions.



Mr. Boakye stated that some employees are failing to pay their workers’ contributions, and as an Association, they cannot remain unconcerned.



He also advised Ghanaian workers to take a keen interest in the payment of their contributions so they don’t retire without pension benefits.



”There are several companies that have regused to contribute so0f their workers. We have decided to visit these companies and ensure that they pay the contributions. Retiring without a pension is a threat to the well-being of an individual. As an individual, you should be concerned about your retirement. Make provision for that so you would be a burden on others,” he said.