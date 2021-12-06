We will continue to produce oil but not hurt the environment - Energy Ministry

Business News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Energy Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has echoed the ministry’s effort to protect the environment as issues of climate change are being highlighted in recent times, whiles intensifying the production of oil to boost revenue in the country.





“We are convinced that we will continue to produce oil but not hurt the environment. We should mobilize resources to trade among ourselves as Africans. We need to build our refinery capacities. This will enable us to create wealth together for now and in the future. We can transform our oil into petrochemicals that are needed everywhere in the world”.



He thus calls on players in the mining industry to fasten their international relations and encourage foreign investors to invest in Ghana.



“I urge you to talk to your investors abroad to invest here in Ghana by building refineries”.



The Minister mentioned that sector is making efforts to ensure that oil and gas resources are used efficiently.



Speaking at the Oil and Gas awards, he said “we are working so hard to reposition our country to maximize the use of our oil and gas resources.”



According to him, the move to appreciate and recognize industry players will increase the visibility of stakeholders with a professional audience.



The 8th edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) on Friday, December 3, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



The event was graced by dignitaries including the Chief Executive Officer of Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi; Executive Director of Association of Oil Marketing Companies Agyeman Duah and members of the diplomatic corp.



The Awards ceremony organised by Xodus Communications in partnership with the Ministry of Energy aimed at rewarding those who have played a defining role in moving the Oil and Gas sector.



It also celebrates the advances made in the key areas of environmental stewardship, efficiency, innovation, leadership, Corporate Social responsibility, and health and safety.