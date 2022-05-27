We will continue to make investments to expand the power sector – Energy Minister

Business News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has assured government remains committed to making more investments in the power sector.



He noted that these investments seek to expand the sector at large and improve stable power supply to meet demand across the country.



In a speech read on his behalf at the inauguration of the 33KV Ellen Moran Primary Substation at Kanda in Accra, Dr Opoku Prempeh said the construction of additional bulk supply points and substations across the country will significantly improve the power sector.



“Next week, on 1st June 2022, the Vice President [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] will be commissioning the Kasoa BSP, a 435 MWA Capacity Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation, the second largest bulk supply point in Ghana,” he disclosed.



“The project will address low voltage and frequent power outage challenges caused by increasing domestic and industrial demand in Kasoa and its environs, including Senya Bereku, Bawjiase and Nyanyanu,” he explained.



Touching on other projects aimed at increasing power capacity in the country, the energy minister said ongoing works to upgrade transmission lines in Tema to Accra will accommodate an increase from 161KV capacity to 330KV.



“Further, the national transmission backbone under construction from the coast to Bolgatanga had a gap between Kumasi and Kintampo as outstanding works, which have since been completed,” the minister added.