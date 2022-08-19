We will continue to collaborate with government for the growth of coconut sector - Davis Korboe

Business News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Davis Korboe, the chairman of the African Coconut Group has said that the collaboration between government and outfit will spur the growth of the coconut sector.



Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the International Cocoa Festival at Ellembele in the Western Region, Davis Korboe commended the government for the support it has given to the sector.



He said that the government through the Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA) has provided a platform for the exhibition and marketing of coconut products.



While admitting that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted on the growth of the sector, Davis Korboe said that but for the GEPA’s intervention, things would have been worse.



He disclosed that his outfit will continue to work with the government to develop the sector.



He said the collaboration between governments will ”improve productivity and value and job creation, and strengthen the existing structures to support value addition and push for more exports in order to realize more foreign exchange earnings.”



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana EXIM bank, Lawrence Agyinsam highlighted the contribution of the coconut sector to the country.



“It is estimated that coconut production supports the livelihood of about 8% of Ghana’s rural population. In the Western and Western North Regions in particular, it is estimated that about 20% of the rural population depend on coconut for sustenance,” he said.



He said that EXIM Bank is not unaware of the challenges in the sector and has rolled out interventions targeted at growing the sector.



“In view of this challenge, the Bank has put together a “Coconut For Life” project worth GHC30million to increase the country’s current annual capacity to produce the Sri Lankan Green Dwarf crossed to the Vanuatu Tall (SGD x VTT) hybrid variety (which is very tolerant to the disease) from 50,000 to One (1) million nuts in the next five years.



“The Bank, through the project intends to support the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research and Oil Palm Research Institute, CSIR, (CSIR-OPRI) to establish 120 hectares of coconut seed garden and this can potentially produce at least One (1) million nuts of the hybrid (SGD x VTT) variety annually through hybridization.



"CSIR-OPRI, MOFA, and private nursery operators will be contracted under the project to raise the needed seedlings from the nuts of this yet-to-be-established seed garden and sell them at a discounted rate to farmers. This will help the country to overcome its major bottleneck in the coconut sub-sector”, he said.



The 2022 edition of the International Coconut Festival was launched on Friday, August 12, 2022.



The second edition of the festival which is on the theme “Repositioning Ghana’s Coconut Sector for Accelerated Industrialization” aims at exploring ways of expediting the growth of the sector by adding value to the raw materials produced from coconut.



The event is scheduled for September 20 to September 23, 2022.