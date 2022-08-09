We will conquer current economic hardship just as coronavirus - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the wobbling economy will soon be stabilized.



According to him, his government has put in pragmatic measures that will help the economy bounce back to normal for Ghanaians to heave a sigh of relief in these challenging times.



In an interview on North Star Radio Monday, August 8, 2022, President Akufo-Addo said, “Just as we were able to go through this COVID-situation, I am confident (that we will go through these current difficulties). Let me repeat it, that this government, based on the policies that we have implemented, will find a way to bring our economy back to a better place.”



Meanwhile, government is seeking a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



A team from the IMF, led by Carlo Sdralevich arrived in the country on July 5, 2022 to engage government officials for a possible bailout.



The IMF programme, when successful, will help the country restore its macroeconomic stability, as well as, safeguard debt sustainability.



ESA/MA