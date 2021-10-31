You are here: HomeBusiness2021 10 31Article 1391833

Business News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

3news.com

We will address welfare, working conditions - COCOBOD board chair assures

Chairman of COCOBOD board, Peter Mac Manu Chairman of COCOBOD board, Peter Mac Manu

The new Board of Directors of COCOBOD and Senior Management have held an interactive durbar for staff in Takoradi (Western Region).

The Chairman of the Board, Peter Mac Manu assured that the Board is working to address concerns about welfare and working conditions.

The Board in turn encouraged the staff to give off their best to achieve its goals for the cocoa season. The team also visited some of COCOBOD’s operational facilities in Takoradi.