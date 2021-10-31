We will address welfare, working conditions - COCOBOD board chair assures

Business News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The new Board of Directors of COCOBOD and Senior Management have held an interactive durbar for staff in Takoradi (Western Region).



The Chairman of the Board, Peter Mac Manu assured that the Board is working to address concerns about welfare and working conditions.



The Board in turn encouraged the staff to give off their best to achieve its goals for the cocoa season. The team also visited some of COCOBOD’s operational facilities in Takoradi.



