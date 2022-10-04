We were not on top of our game; we’re sorry – ECG boss as he apologizes to customers

Business News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Managing Director of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Mahama, has apologized to Ghanaians for rendering poor service last week.



He admitted that the power distribution company did not "up their game" to provide reliable power supply to its customers.



Mr Mahama further noted that despite the technical glitches that were fraught ECG last week, the problem has been resolved.



He said customers can now buy power from vendors near them.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, October 3, 2022, the managing director of ECG said, “That was our fault that we were not on top of our game to deliver a service. Let us not forget that in such a business the customer is the one that always gets hurt when you don’t deliver on your promise. So when I said I admit my fault I admit my fault in not being able to deliver the service that we promised to deliver.”



"I will like to apologize to all customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana who attempted to purchase power and they were not able to purchase power, the company admits its fault, the company admits that it was not able to deliver on the service. But the company will like all its customers to also know that most vending stations are up and running. I used most because we still have a few challenges in the Ashanti region that we are working on. Hopefully, by close of day today, it will be resolved,” he added.



ECG customers were unable to buy power credit on prepaid metres for more than three days.



The technical challenge affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.



Meanwhile, the ECG has assured customers of working assiduously to improve its service, as well as, restore the power App for smooth service provision.



