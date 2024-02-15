We want a credible investor for FGR Bogoso-Prestea Mine - Divisional Chiefs to government

Business News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The Divisional Chiefs in the FGR Bogoso-Prestea Mine catchment areas have expressed their frustrations regarding the government’s failure to stabilise the future of the mining industry.



They believe that the government and institutions should have acted in good faith in order to assure mining commu­nities about the sustainability of FGR. The chiefs emphasised they want to be recognised as key stakeholders in resolving the FGR issues.



During a news conference held at Himan in the Prestea-Huni Valley munic­ipality of the Western Region on Tuesday, the Divisional Chief of Himan-Prestea, Nana Nteboah Pra IV, said “we want to be involved in the final decision-making process regarding any credible investor for the Bogoso-Prestea Mine.”



Other Divisional Chiefs, including those from Mbease Nsuta Divisional Stool, Beppo Divisional Stool, Bogoso Kokoase Divisional Stool, Ehyireso Divisional Stool, and Adamanso Divisional Stool, were also present at the event.



Nana Pra further stated that “we expect­ed the Minerals Commission to put the mine back on the path of recovery within the 120-day ultimatum they issued. Howev­er, the Minerals Commission continues to make excuses regarding the FGR situation. We question the objective of the 120-day ultimatum.”



“We propose that the sector minister urgently call for a stakeholders meeting to provide an update on the plan or decision regarding the FGR situation. The contin­uous silence is jeopardising the peace and security of the communities surrounding the Bogoso-Prestea Mine,” Nana Pra said.



He also highlighted that the Minerals Commission should promote efficient and effective regulation and utilisation of Gha­na’s mineral resources, acknowledging that mining investment could only be sustained under win-win circumstances.



Nana Pra assured that the chiefs would support any credible potential investor, stating, “We are not against mining in our communities, but we want investments that will benefit and contribute to the develop­ment of our communities”.



“We want an investor who will inject the right financial capital and technology to expand the mine for a positive impact on the local economy and employment de­spite the challenges encountered by FGR, evidence of the support of Nananom and other stakeholder to the operation of FGR is visible,” he said.



He recalled that on August 2023, the chiefs submitted a five-paged petition to the Minister of Lands and Natural resourc­es to assist in addressing the FGR situation and received assurance that the matter would be addressed.



Unfortunately, he stated, the minis­ter had not provided any feedback to Nananom and all stakeholders.