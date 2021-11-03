You are here: HomeBusiness2021 11 03Article 1393900

Business News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3news.com

We’ve set up more factories than any government since independence – Bawumia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has made an audacious claim that his government’s initiative to set up a factory in each district of Ghana under the One District One Factory Programme has made the Akufo-Addo government more prolific than any other country when it comes to the establishment of factories.

“We have more factories set up under our government than any other government since independence,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He made this claim on Tuesday, November 2 while addressing an audience at Ashesi University.

Dubbed ‘Bawumia Speaks’, the event was themed ‘Transforming An Economy Through Digitalisation: The Ghana Story.’

Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment