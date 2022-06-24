We've not recovered from coronavirus shocks, we're still struggling - Event vendors bemoan

Business News of Friday, 24 June 2022

President of the Event Vendors Association of Ghana, Kate Hassan, has noted that her outfit has not fully recovered from the shocks of the global pandemic - coronavirus.



According to her, not even a member of the Association has benefitted from the recovery package government announced to support businesses to bounce back on track.



Kate Hassan also noted that due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers in recent times, people are sceptical about holding large events.



She averred that though people would love to hold a lavish event where many people could attend, they are however financially handicapped due to the current economic challenges.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Ghana Event Industry Conference in Accra on Friday, June 24, 2022, Kate Hassan stressed that business has not been brisk after the outbreak of COVID-19.



"We’re still in that dilemma of the pandemic. We’ve not recovered, we’re still struggling. You know before, we used to have big numbers when we have events. After the pandemic…it has dropped a lot and we’re still struggling to even bring our workers back…The kind of work we do, it’s a chain value thing and now we’re still not able to engage the other parties that will help us. Most especially the welders, carpenters, masons that help us build our props and stages."



"We’re still struggling so now, we are being forced to sometimes do it ourselves because of the money issues when it comes to the client so it’s still a struggle. A big event for us is like a 1,000, 800, 600 but now a big event to us is 150 and 200 so you see the difference….Due to economic crisis, everybody is suffering financially so they don’t even have the means to do the event that they used to do," she stated.



