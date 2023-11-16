We’ve invested GH₵32.7bn to keep the lights on – Finance Minister reveals

Business News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has praised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for keeping the lights on.



According to the Minister, the administration has done everything possible in its seven years in office to keep the electricity supply stable and the lights on.



Delivering the 2024 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, November 14, 2023, he disclosed that the government has “invested GH¢32.7 billion to keep the lights on.”



Ken Ofori-Atta stated that the said amount invested was also to support the growth of businesses in the country.



The government has also made other investments such as investing GH¢25.3 billion to facilitate the repositioning of the financial sector and enhance its ability to assist business operations, he added.



According to the Finance Minister, the Development Bank Ghana has facilitated GH1 billion in competitive financing for the private sector, while GIRSAL continues to manage risks in the agriculture sector.



Again, he stated that the government has helped 100,000 young graduates obtain job experience and employment by spending GH2.4 billion on NABCO.



Ofori-Atta stated that another GH7.1 billion was invested in road and transport infrastructure to promote connectivity and productivity.



He also stated that the government spent GH541.5 million on 169 1D1F firms to increase value addition and create 140,000 new jobs.



He also mentioned that the administration has created about 2.3 million jobs in the private and public sectors (roughly 900,000 in the private sector and 1.4 million in the public sector).