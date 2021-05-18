We’ve invested 30 million euros in Ghana’s energy sector - EU

Business News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The European Union (EU) has been involved in Ghana’s energy sector to the tune of 30 million Euros, and that they have been working through the European Investment Bank and development agencies of various member states.



This was disclosed by the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Ms. Diana Acconia when she led a delegation from the EU mission in Accra to pay a courtesy call on Ghana’s Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh in his office on Monday, 17 May 2021.



The purpose of the visit was to formally brief the Minister on the EU’s involvement in Ghana’s energy sector.



Ms. Acconia indicated further that the EU was interested in further collaboration in the areas of infrastructure, technical support and energy efficiency.



In his remarks, Dr. Prempeh expressed appreciation of the EU’s interest in Ghana’s energy sector and further remarked that energy is the lifeblood of every economy.



He also stated that Ghana plays a huge role in the West African energy market.



On renewable energy, he emphasized Ghana’s commitment to her Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) commitment of ensuring that it constituted at least 10% of her energy mix.



Dr Prempeh noted that Ghana enjoys a warm and cordial relationship with the EU, and expressed confidence that “this will be leveraged further in our collaboration to actualise President Akufo-Addo’s vision for the energy sector.”