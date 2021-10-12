We’ve discovered product adulteration at our Kumasi depot - BOST

Business News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has disclosed that it has discovered product adulteration at its Kumasi Depot.



BOST in a statement said the anomaly was discovered over the last couple of days and the company is currently taking all required steps to rectify it.



The statement said: “As a standard practice, products are tested to confirm their chemical composition before loading into trucks. Upon arrival at their destination, same product testing is carried to ensure what was loaded on to the truck is what has been transported before discharge is permitted.



During the pre-discharge testing of the product aboard a BRV, it was discovered through the basic test that the chemical composition of the product at the destination differed from what was loaded on the truck. BOST made a call for confirmation testing which proved that the result of the basic test was correct: the product aboard the truck was adulterated,” it added.



BOST in the statement revealed it has taken an action following the discovery.



“The truck and its content are being held at a safe place whilst investigations continue and the driver of the truck is in custody, helping the investigative agencies to get to the bottom of the matter.



Further pre-discharge tests disclosed eight (8) more trucks had their contents adulterated. The drivers of these vehicles are nowhere to be found as we speak but their respective trucks are being held pending the conclusion of the investigations. This brings the total number of trucks with adulterated contents to nine (9).”



It further assured the general public that per their approach and procedures, no adultered fuel will find its way on the Ghanaian market.



“BOST wishes to assure the public that, with the current robust Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs, no adulterated product will find its way into our tanks much less get to the market.



The company wishes to further assure the public that, the reported incident has not affected our operations in any way and our fuel safety and security as a country is assured. God bless our homeland Ghana.”



