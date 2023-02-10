We saved GH¢100,000 by busing CEOs to Kwahu Confab – SIGA Boss

Business News of Friday, 10 February 2023

The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng, has revealed that the decision to en route the CEOs to Kwahu in STC buses has saved the country over GH¢100.000.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day annual stakeholder meeting organized by SIGA at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, Amb. Boateng advised CEOs to deliberately attempt to reduce government spending in their respective agencies.



“It is the little things that we are not doing that have put all of us in this stage; we all have to work hard to jumpstart the economy.”



On his part, the Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, noted that the government had made much investment in SOEs, and added that it was time for them to become sustainable, particularly in the stringent global business environment.



“The government expects all specialised entities, including state-owned enterprises (SOEs), to contribute 30 percent to the country’s annual GDP. Despite how ambiguous these expectations may appear, we will succeed if we exercise discipline, efficiency, and diligence in the execution of our respective roles.”



Policymaking requires careful consideration of the wide range of taxes, including the objectives of enterprises, and the comparative landscape. It is critical to involve all stakeholders in a policy-making process to ensure that all points are considered.”



The annual stakeholder engagement, themed “A Time to Reflect and Rebuild,” brought together board chairs, CEOs of specified entities, and other relevant stakeholders in accordance with Section 30 of the SIGA Act 2019 (Act 990).



Participants discussed strategic initiatives aimed at transforming the specified entities into high-performing organizations and ensuring they meet the president’s vision of contributing 30% to Ghana’s GDP.