We're your children too, stop GUTA from locking our shops – Nigerian traders to Akufo-Addo

• The Ghana-Nigeria trade war has reared its head up again



• GUTA wants the retail taskforce to close down shops without proper documentation



• But NUTAG has called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene



Nigerian traders have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come to their aid by preventing the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) from locking up their shops.



This comes after GUTA called on the Committee on Foreign Retail Trade to resume the closure of shops owned by foreign retail traders.



According to the President of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association of Ghana, Chief Chukwuemeka Nnaji, several Nigerians would be left helpless if this exercise is carried out because most of them have their shops locked up for the past two years.



He indicated that Nigerians are the children of President Akufo-Addo too because he is the ECOWAS chair.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Nnaji said, “We are therefore appealing to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to urgently intervene and prevent GUTA from attacking our members as they are promised by their press release. We are appealing to His Excellency not to succumb to people who want to railroad him into an exercise which is purely an eviction disguised as concession.”



"This exercise is carried out; thousands of Nigerians will be made to suffer going back to Nigeria with little or nothing as many of them had their shops locked for almost two years now. Please, your Excellency, we are also your children by virtue of you being the current chairman of the ECOWAS Heads of Governments," he added.







