We’re unable to produce 48-page passport booklets for now – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Business News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: starrfmonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana has announced that due to a surge in demand for the 48-page passport booklets and continuing challenges with the supply chain, the Passport Office, until further notice, can only issue the now available 32-page booklets.





In a release dated April 1, 2022, the Ministry said the 32-page booklets can be issued to all applicants who have requested the 48-page booklets.





