We're surprised Concerned Drivers want to increase transport fares by 40% - GPRTU

Business News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We disagree with 40% increment in transport fares, GPRTU



GPRTU to invite C-DAG for emergency meeting



Economic hardship a reason for transport fare increment, C-DAG



Following the announcement made by the Concerned Drivers Association (C-DAG) that it will from Monday, January 17 increase transport fares by 40%, the Industrial Relations Officer of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Moro Abbas, has said the news came as a shock to them [GPRTU].



Mr Abbas, in an interview with TV3 said inasmuch as GPRTU shares the same sentiments as C-DAG, increasing transport fares by 40 percent was not the right thing to do now.



He, therefore, disclosed that GPRTU will hold a stakeholder meeting with C-DAG on their new directive.



Moro Abbas, speaking on the 40 percent increment in transport fares from Monday said, “We have heard about our sister union and we are surprised. As Ghanaians, they can say whatever but it is our utmost surprise. We are the great GPRTU, if anyone should increase fares it should be us...We share the same sentiments they have raised but we don’t agree with them."



"We disassociate ourselves from their action. We are hoping to resume and call an emergency meeting and invite the concerned drivers,” he stated.



Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana on Monday, January 10 announced that transport fares will go up by 40 percent from a week today, January 17, 2022.



C-DAG in a press release said the increment in transport fares is to help improve the livelihood of public transport drivers.



The association explained that the current economic conditions in Ghana have made it very difficult for their members to take care of their families.



C-DAG also attributed the increase in prices of cars, spare parts and lubricants as other reasons for the fare increment.



The association, therefore, charged Ghanaians to be ready to pay more as transport fares from Monday.