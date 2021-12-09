We're ready to help you - GRIDCo boss to Sierra Leone government

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo, Dr Ebenezer Essienyi, has informed the Sierra Leone government of his outfit's readiness to help them transform their energy sector.



He noted that some challenges GRIDCo faced in a bid to solve Ghana's power problem and measures put in place to resolve the issue will be known to them [Sierra Leone Vice President and his delegation] to learn from.



Dr Essienyi said GRIDCo is ready to guide the Sierra Leone government on a path that can stabilize their energy sector.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the GRIDCo boss said, “It’s much pleasure to welcome you for us to engage on ways and means for Sierra Leone to learn the lessons that we have gone through in our power sector so that you don’t make the mistakes we did. We are ready to guide you in any aspect of our works. The traps that we fell in, what we learnt and what we must do going forward.



“Then also, based on our knowledge of the industry for you, based on the Transco CLG project and the need for you to acquire the knowledge in terms of planning, maintenance, we are ready. You just need to call upon us and we will gladly come and assist your team in setting things up,” he stated.



His comment comes after the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh said his government is keen on transforming the energy sector.



Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh and his delegation after the stakeholder engagement took a tour to GRIDCo smaller II and SCC to familiarize themselves with how GRIDCo operates.











