We're ready to assist you - IMF to Ghana on financial engagements

Business News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo directs Finance Minister to commence IMF engagements



IMF confirms engagement with Ghana government for bailout



Looking forward to start initial discussions in coming weeks, IMF to Ghana



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that the Government of Ghana has run to them for financial bailout to stabilize the wobbling economy.



Announcing this on microblogging site - Twitter - on Friday, July 1, 2022, the IMF said it is poised to assist Ghana to have a homegrown economic programme.



Meanwhile, the Fund is looking forward to start initial discussions with government in the coming weeks.



"We confirm Ghana officials have been in touch to request IMF support for a homegrown economic program. The Fund stands ready to assist Ghana & looks forward to starting initial discussions in the coming weeks," the IMF stated.



This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence official engagements with the Fund.



The information was contained in a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb on Friday, July 1, 2022.



According to the statement, the finance minister has been instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



Among other things, the ministry of information says the IMF support will provide “balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis.”



ESA/FNOQ



Read IMF's tweet below.



