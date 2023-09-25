We're poised to achieve over $4billion target for non-traditional exports - GEPA

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, has said her outfit was ready to achieve its target of about $ 4.6 billion a year for non-traditional exports.



She however stated that an amount of $3.8 billion was accrued last year.



Dr Asabea Asare further said GEPA was keen on growing the trade-in service as it raked in $8 billion from that side.



In an interview with Citi News and monitored by GhanaWeb Business on September 22, 2023, she said, “Our target is about $ 4.6 billion a year and so far we are around $3.8 billion a year without adding the trade in services. We have been very keen on growing the trade in services and so for some time now we have been trying to measure that and since we haven’t gotten to where we think it is adequate to add to the NTE statistics we have not done so.”



“But last year, 2022, we got about 8 billion alone in trade in services so we think this is significant. if we should add that to the 3.8 billion, we should be getting somewhere. But we are not complacent we really want to achieve the target minus the services for about 4.4 billion every year,” the GEPA CEO stated.



NTEs are horticultural products, fish, seafood, prepared food and beverages, handicrafts and other manufactured items.



Below are the top 10 non-traditional export products for 2022:



Cocoa paste



Cashew nuts



Cocoa butter



Iron and steel circles, rods, sheets, billets



Articles of plastics



Aluminium plates, sheets and coils



Canned tuna



Natural rubber sheets



Cocoa powder



Shea oil



