We’re not going to increase transport fares now - GPRTU

Business News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Industrial Relations Director for GPRTU, Alhaji Abbas Ibrahim Moro, has stated that the GPRTU will not increase transport fares now despite the hike in fuel prices.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) stated earlier that it would hold a crunch meeting next week to deliberate on a “possible” upward adjustment of transport fares.



The Union said the meeting had become necessary due to what they described as “significant hikes” in fuel prices over the past few weeks.



Prices for petrol and diesel have shot up by 7.3 per cent and 9.7 per cent respectively, in the last month.



Currently, petrol is trading at an average of GH¢10.10 per litre, while the national average for diesel is pegged at GH¢12.20 per litre.



Transport fares went up by 20 per cent last month.



As of May 9, 2022, when the new fares took effect, petrol and diesel were selling at a national average of GH¢9.41 and GH¢11.12, respectively.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s Ghana Nie morning show with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Alhaji Abbas Ibrahim Moro said if the fuel price continues to increase, the GPRTU will be forced to raise transport fares.



Meanwhile, he said the Union was going to educate the public on the fuel increment.



“It is not that we are going to increase lorry fares now, with transport operation, it takes a lot of fuel to run but with where the fuel prices have gotten to, it is alarming, and so now we are sensitizing the people for them to know that it is not our fault, but if it continues, then we will also change the fares immediately,” he said.



He continued,” For now, we will not increase it, but we have a threshold, and when we reach there, we can increase it. We will sit down and talk about it and put down some measures. We want to analyze everything so that we come out with something; it will sit well with all Ghanaians.”