We’re investigating complaints of high estimated bills for post-paid metres – PURC

Business News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has urged customers who were issued with high estimated bills on their post-paid metres for the months of May to July 2023, to report to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for resolution.



This follows complaints by some ECG post-paid customers of relatively perceived high estimated electricity bills.



In a statement on Monday, 4 September 2023, the Commission noted it is “closely, monitoring and investigating the situation where some customers were issued with perceived high estimated bills for the months of May 2023, June 2023 and July 2023 to ensure a resolution of these issues.”



The Commission further noted that customers who are not satisfied with the ECG’s resolution of their complaint affected customers can report to the Commission’s Regional Offices,” via telephone.