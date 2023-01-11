We’re hoping that Ghana may be able to find some oil, gas on shore in future – National gas company CEO

Business News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Most of Ghana’s domestic gas comes from offshore.



This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Gas Company Limited Dr Ben K.D Asante.



Speaking at the State of the Agencies Report at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, 11 January 2023, Dr Asante said: “Our source of gas are from the basin, the Tano basin over there.



“All our gas, domestic gas, come from offshore, with the basin over there with all those colours.”



The National Gas Company CEO noted that his outfit is hoping that the country can find some oil and gas in the Voltaian basin.



“But we’re hoping that in the not very distant future, we may be able to find some oil and gas onshore in the Voltaian basin.



“But for now our gas, domestic gas, is all coming from offshore. We also do have some gas coming from Nigeria through the West African Gas pipeline so those are the key sources of our gas today as we know it,” the National Gas Company CEO stated.



