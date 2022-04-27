We're attracting educated youth into agriculture - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
We are focusing our energies on supporting commercial farming, Akufo-Addo
Agro-processing businesses granted five-year tax holiday, Presidency
Ghana offers agribusinesses easy access to export markets in Europe at a lower cost, Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated his government's resolve in putting in place measures to build a robust agriculture sector.
According to him, government is attracting educated youth into the sector and is also supporting commercial farming.
In a series of tweets sighted by GhanaWeb, he noted that efforts to fast track digitalization in the local economy was on course.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added that, agro-processing businesses have been granted a five-year tax holiday and location-based tax rebates for agribusinesses in manufacturing.
“We are focusing our energies on supporting commercial farming, and attracting educated youth into agriculture, building Ghana’s light manufacturing sector, fast-tracking efforts at digitisation and establishing Ghana as a Regional Hub,” a tweet from the presidency stated.
“Ghana offers agribusinesses easy access to export markets in Europe at a lower cost than elsewhere in #Africa. Agro-processing businesses are given a five-year tax holiday and location-based tax rebates for agribusinesses in manufacturing. #GhanaForInvestment," it added.
Read the Presidency's tweets below:
“We are focussing our energies on supporting commercial farming, and attracting educated youths into agriculture, building Ghana's light manufacturing sector, fast-tracking efforts at digitisation and establishing Ghana as a Regional Hub.” - @NAkufoAddo #GhanaForInvestment pic.twitter.com/LErjRULTwU— Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) April 26, 2022
Ghana offers agribusinesses easy access to export— Ghana Presidency (@GhanaPresidency) April 26, 2022
markets in Europe at a lower cost than elsewhere in #Africa. Agro-processing businesses are given a five-year tax holiday and location-based tax rebates for agribusinesses in manufacturing. #GhanaForInvestment pic.twitter.com/RKP2uO7Dro