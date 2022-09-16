We prefer fuel price reductions to transport fare increments – GPRTU

Business News of Friday, 16 September 2022

General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Godfred Abulbire, has stated that drivers do benefit from transport fare increments.



According to him, they would rather a reduction in fuel prices.



He said: “we don’t benefit a lot from the fare increments.”



Earlier this week, a week calling itself the concerned drivers union served notice of an increment in transport fares by 30 percent effective September 21.



Abulbire noted that the announcement was not appropriate since the decision to increase fares has not yet been made.



“From May, we increased fares and the fuel margin was around GH¢11.29. It moved to GH¢13 and fuel moved to about GH¢14.49. We never heard of any member of a union agitating for fare increments.



“It moved from GH¢14.49 back to GH¢13.20, and now it has moved back to 14.50. It hasn’t made any change yet,” he explained.



However, the Union stated that since prices of fuel and other products have increased, they may demand an increase in transport fares.



“So, we are to do a survey with the other components I just mentioned and if fuel lubricants have increased if spare parts have increased… then we have reason to submit a report and ask for a fare increase,” he said.



“As it stands, if you go round with this your cameras to ask our drivers, they will prefer that we embark on a particular move to ask the government to reduce [fuel] prices than simply going to ask for fare increments,” he stressed.



