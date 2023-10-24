We pray Ofori-Atta implements our tax recommendations in 2024 budget - AGI

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Tsonam Akpeloo, has said his outfit was looking forward to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to implement some recommendations they made towards the growth of the private sector.



According to him, the current tax regime needs to be streamlined to give room for private local manufacturers to thrive.



He stated that the move will relieve local manufacturers from all tax burdens.



In an interview with Joy Business, Mr Akpeloo said, “We are saying that we want the current tax regime to be streamlined in order to give room for private local manufacturers to able to thrive and relieve them from all the tax burden”.



“The issue of taxation is very key for us, and we really looking forward for the finance minister to address that. We have had several meetings with him, and we only pray that they would want to implement some of the recommendations for the private sector”.



His comment comes on the back of assertions by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, that the 2024 Budget will outdoor programmes and initiatives that will address the high cost of doing business in the country.



Ken Ofori-Atta said the budget will also address concerns of “high and many taxes” affecting the private sector.



He said government will prioritize the private sector and ensure they are put in a good place by creating an enabling environment.



SA/MA



