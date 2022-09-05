'We pay you to hold public officials accountable' - 'WeBeCitizens' demonstrate over AG's report

Business News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some civil society organizations have embarked on a demonstration today, September 5, 2022, to demand accountability over the Auditor-General's report.



The Auditor-General's report cited various public offices and state institutions that have huge monies misappropriated and unaccounted for.



According to the group, the Auditor must ensure that the proper sanctions are meted out to these institutions whiles demanding the retrieval of the said funds.



The demonstrators have picketed at the Auditor General's department to make their demands known.



Wielding placards with inscriptions such as "Hold public officials accountable", "We are bleeding", "Protect Wona Money" among others, the demonstrators are calling on the AG to act fast.



The lead members of the group, Dr. Kojo Asante of the Centre for Democratic Development and Edem Senanu, who is Chairman of advocates for Christ Ghana told journalists that if the AG is able to able to recover the monies lost as reported in his report from 2019, 2020 and 2021, Ghana will have no need to go to the IMF for a financial bailout.



































SSD