We needed to create strong digital pillars to implement Ghana.Gov – Bawumia

Business News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the successful launch of the Ghana.Gov platform is a culmination of strategic steps to digitise government sectors over the past four years.



The Ghana.GOV platform, which is available to all citizens, residents and non residents, is the payments and revenue collection platform that provides a single point of access to all services of ministries, departments and agencies of government.



Speaking at the launch of the digital platform in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said there had been unsuccessful attempts by previous governments to roll-out the digital platform, but the Akufo-Addo-led government knew exactly what it wanted to achieve with Ghana.Gov.



“So right from the onset of this administration in 2017, we set up strong pillars, which would allow the implementation of an effective and efficient Ghana.Gov.



“While Ghana.GOV is not a government’s first attempt at digitising the provision and delivery of all government services on a single platform (the previous government attempted to do so), the approach this time is novel.



“We knew from the beginning that certain key pillars have to be in place before a single platform for the effective delivery of government services can be implemented,” Dr. Bawumia said.



These pillars, the Vice President stressed, include providing a unique national identity card for citizens and residents, digital residential and business addresses, financial inclusion for citizens and residents through mobile money interoperability, the expansion of Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) of tax payers, as well as the digitisation of government operations such as the paperless port, passport office, DVLA, NHIA, Registrar General’s Department, among others.



“It is only after putting all these key elements in place that we have built this Ghana.Gov platform,” Dr. Bawumia added.



The Vice President expressed delight at the successful creation of the Ghana.Gov, saying, its operationalisation would be of immense benefits to both citizens and the government.



“Ghana.Gov is a one-stop-shop to enable citizens to easily access government services, simplify payments for public services, ensure prompt payments for the services and promote transparency and visibility of internally generated funds. It is a real weapon in the fight against demons and principalities in the public sector,” Dr. Bawumia said.



The Vice President also expressed delight that such a remarkable platform was powered by a local consortium (Hubtel, Expresspay and IT Consortium).



“I am excited that we did not have to go beyond our shores to develop and manage a platform like this. Indeed, the spirit of collaboration and innovation exhibited by the local technology companies (Hubtel, Expresspay and IT Consortium) who are powering this payments platform is most admirable,” he said.