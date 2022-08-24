We need to pay taxes – Yofi Grant to Ghanaians

Business News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant, has urged Ghanaians to pay taxes as good citizens.



He said the payment of taxes gives Ghanaians the moral right to demand certain things from the government.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of a National Tax Forum on August 23, 2022, he said, "We need to pay taxes. We can't hold the government accountable if we don't pay taxes. Because that is our responsibility as good citizens. That being said, I know we say that government must account for the taxes better."



"Government is responsible for that, but at the end of the day, we need to pay our taxes. Because if we don't pay our taxes, we don't have the right to make certain demands from the government," Yofi Grant stated.



Speakers at the tax forum stated that Ghanaians must pay their taxes to aid developmental projects in the country.



They called on the government to address the loopholes in the tax system instead of imposing more taxes.







Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/FNOQ