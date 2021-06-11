We need to invest in entrepreneurship instead of depending on government – Kufuor

Business News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Former president Kufuor has said there is a need to invest more in entrepreneurship rather than just waiting for the government to develop the nation



• He noted that many developed countries got to where they are now because they made entrepreneurship a priority



• He called on the youth to turn their focus on starting their own business because it is the way forward to develop the country since all government sectors are full



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the government to turn its focus on investing in entrepreneurship.



He said it is time to roll out entrepreneurial support for the youth in the country and sensitize them to appreciate entrepreneurship rather than just forecasting their hope on government.



Speaking on an Accra-based Angle FM, Mr Kufuor said, many developed countries invest in entrepreneurship and it is time to also replicate that in Ghana.



“Countries like Russia, South Korea, China, Singapore and the likes all invested in entrepreneurship and it is time we learn from that. Our forefathers were engaging in all these and were not depending on the government for any help yet they were comfortable, they were engaged in entrepreneurship and that was their source income. They were not even educated yet they had the mindset of entrepreneurship. We need to start investing in entrepreneurship,” he said.



He noted most market women do not have any proper education but they are the people holding the economy of the country firmly because they focused on growing their businesses which is part of entrepreneurship.



“Take a look at market women in Makola, Mankessim and the likes, they have no education but they sit in the sun from morning through to evening to trade and gather money and their contribution to the economy is really great, because their activities help us get all the big numbers on the world market. Some travel all over the world to buy goods and sell and these are people who are into entrepreneurship, it is time we explore that to help the economy of the country to grow,” he added.