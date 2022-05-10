We need to grow our own tomatoes using irrigation - Dumelo suggests

Business News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Farmer and politician, John Dumelo, has suggested that Ghanaians grow their own tomatoes in order to reduce the prices of tomatoes on the market.



He noted that the importation of tomatoes accounts for the recent hikes the country has seen.



John stated that, there were three main drivers accounting for the hike.



In a Twitter post he said prices are not determined in Ghana thus the Ghanaian seller has little or no control over the prices.



He cited that the exchange rate of CFA and Cedi together with the risk of driving to Burkina Faso due to highway robberies were the other contributory factors.



“High prices of tomatoes, Reasons: We buy from Burkina and they determine prices for us. 2. It’s risky driving into Burkina because of highway robbers. 3. Exchange rate CFA- Cedi.



As a farmer himself, John proposed that it will be good for Ghana to grow tomatoes uusing irrigation to help the country become self-reliant.



"Solution: Grow our own tomatoes using irrigation from Sept through to April each year. Thanks.” the post read.



John Dumelo added that “the market women only go for the Burkina ones because we just don’t grow enough tomatoes in Ghana to meet demand during dry season,” whiles dismissing reports that Ghana tomatoes were inferior to those from Burkina Faso.



General cost of goods and services have pushed the country's inflation rate to 19.4%. Fuel prices have also been on an upward spree in recent times.



However, economists have cautioned Ghanaians on how and what they spend their monies on.







