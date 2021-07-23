We need more Consumer Advocacy Groups – Energy Minister

Business News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has called for more consumer advocacy to ensure that in all areas, the rights and interests of consumers are protected.



Dr. Prempeh, who is also the MP for Manhyia South, made the call when he received the head of the Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), Mr. Kofi Kapito, at his office during a courtesy call on him.



The Minister noted that in the absence of vibrant consumer protection groups, the intellectual arguments seem lost, adding that in other countries, daily items such as food, clothing, drinks and services, among others, are strongly protected by powerful advocacy, which means the consumer knows where to turn if he or she is not satisfied by particular goods or services.



Turning to the energy sector, Dr. Prempeh noted that whilst industry is key for jobs, it is driven by affordable energy, among other factors, and that it was therefore important to have a better structured tariff.



On his part, Mr. Kapito said that his agency had always argued for simple power tariffs as the best way to support and protect the consumer and lauded the Minister’s position on this.