We need a 24-hour economy – Spio-Garbrah supports Mahama

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, the former Minister of Education, has emphasised the need for Ghana to consider adopting a 24-hour economy system, a proposal previously advocated by former President John Dramani Mahama.



Drawing on his experience, Dr. Spio-Garbrah mentioned that in the United States during the 1980s, many large institutions and firms operated on a 24-hour economy system. This involved employing staff for 8-hour shifts, especially during nighttime hours.



He explained that such a system was effective in reducing traffic congestion during traditional rush hours, primarily due to the collaborative platforms established to accommodate varying work schedules.



This approach also facilitated the provision of a wide range of social services and made it easier for people to move around town.



Dr. Spio-Garbrah pointed out the prevalent traffic issues experienced during rush hours in Ghana and argued that implementing a 24-hour economy system could help alleviate this problem. By segmenting the work hours, the traffic could be spread out, enabling people to move more freely and reducing congestion during peak times.



During an interview on Radio XYZ, he further emphasised that Ghana could benefit from studying and adopting best practices from countries that have successfully implemented a 24-hour economy system.



