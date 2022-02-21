We need E-Levy to be able to pay District Assembly Common Fund – Ken Ofori-Atta

Business News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to support moves by the Akufo-Addo-led government to impose a tax on Electronic Transactions.



Initially proposed to be pegged at 1.75%, the government has now reviewed the rate to 1.5% but the levy is still facings resistance by a section of the Ghanaian public and the Minority in Parliament.



The government has since been on a tour of the country engaging the public in what has been christened “Government Townhall Meeting on E-Levy” to rally support for the proposed tax policy.



Speaking in Wa in the Upper West Region during the fourth town hall meeting, Mr. Ofori-Atta, said the government needs the money to be able to take care of critical government expenditure in addition to building infrastructure and creating jobs.



He said even though the E-Levy may not bring in a lot of money, what would be realized should be enough to support the government. He added that had the Minority not resisted the policy, the government would have started realizing money that would have been used to pay District Assembly Common Fund.



“E-Levy as small as you might think it will be 7 billion starting this year if we had started early so we could pay your District Assembly Common Fund but you’re [opposition] sitting on it”, he said.



The Minister observed that the majority of the Members of Parliament (MP) in the 11 constituencies in the Upper West are NDC and that he is not surprised they do not support the E-Levy.



“ If I look at Upper West where we have 11 constituencies… we have 340, 000 people being youth with serious issues of unemployment with eight of our MPs coming from the NDC, what reason will they have to support an e-levy which is looking about 10 billion intervention called Youstart which is looking at getting to the heart of employment”, he said.



“Hate NPP all you want but what about your 340,000 youth who need jobs? What is the reason?”, he added.



We need E-Levy to be able to pay District Assembly Common Fund Ken Ofori-Atta



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to support moves by the Akufo-Addo-led government to impose a tax on Electronic Transactions.



Initially proposed to be pegged at 1.75%, the government has now reviewed the rate to 1.5% but the proposed levy is still facings resistance by a section of the Ghanaian public and the Minority in Parliament.



The government has since been on a tour of the country engaging the public in what has been christened “Government Townhall Meeting on E-Levy” to rally support for the proposed tax policy.



Speaking in Wa in the Upper West Region during the fourth town hall Meeting, Mr. Ofori-Atta, said the government needs the money to be able to take care of critical government expenditure in addition to building infrastructure and creating jobs.



He said even though the E-Levy may not bring in a lot of money, what would be realized should be enough to support the government. He added that had the Minority not resisted the policy, the government would have started realizing money that could have been used to pay District Assembly Common Fund.



“E-Levy as small as you might think it will be 7 billion starting this year if we had started early so we could pay your District Assembly Common Fund but you’re [opposition] sitting on it”, he said.



The Minister observed that the majority of the Members of Parliament (MP) in the 11 constituencies in the area are NDC and that he is not surprised they do not support the E-Levy.



“If I look at Upper West where we have 11 constituencies, we have 340, 000 people being youth with serious issues of unemployment with eight of our MPs coming from the NDC, what reason will they have to support an e-levy which is looking about 10 billion intervention called Youstart which is looking at getting to the heart of employment," he said.



“Hate NPP all you want but what about your 340,000 youth who need jobs? What is the reason?”, he added.