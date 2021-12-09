We must learn from each other – Deputy Energy Minister to Sierra Leone govt

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy Energy Minister, Mohammed Amin, has urged Ghana and Sierra Leone to continue their cooperation in the energy sector and learn valuable lessons from each other.



He made this call on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 when he was joined by his colleague Deputy Ministers, Andrew Mercer and Owireku Aidoo, to welcome a Sierra Leonean government delegation led by the country’s Vice President, Dr Mohammed Juldeh Jalloh, on behalf of the Minister, Dr Matthew Prempeh.



The delegation is in Ghana for an official visit to discuss among others, matters relating to the energy sector and to learn from each other’s experiences.



In his welcome address, Dr Amin stressed that Ghana and Sierra Leone enjoy warm relations and share many similarities. It was, therefore, imperative that the two countries continue to cooperate closely and learn from each other, particularly in the area of energy, which he described as the “backbone of every economy.”



The Deputy Minister, who is also the MP for Karaga, revealed that Ghana had learned a lot of things in the energy legislative space from Sierra Leone.



In his remarks, Dr Jalloh, who revealed he was once a resident at the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, stated that Ghana had made a considerable amount of progress in the energy sector from its days of power instability and that Sierra Leone had important lessons to learn from Ghana in order to improve its electricity access from 31 per cent at present, compared to Ghana’s 86 per cent.



The two sides engaged in discussions bordering on the MCC Compact from which Ghana had benefitted and Sierra Leone is yet to access, relationships with Independent Power Producers and several other dimensions on the energy sector.



