We'll work to make Tema more attractive for investors - Tema GNFS

Business News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Tema Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has stated that it will intensify public education and sensitization to create a serene environment to attract both local and foreign investors into the Metropolis.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI) Madam Doris Lamptey, the GNFS Tema Regional Commander said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema after a sensitization programme in the Tema Metropolis as part of the 2022 fire safety campaign week.



"We want the whole environment in Tema to be safe for us to get more investors into the area, we don't want people to get scared when they want to come and invest here that is why we continue to go out to intensify and create awareness in terms of unwanted fires," she said.



AFCOI Lamptey mentioned that a conducive environment influenced the investors to channel more opportunities into the country.



She added that the presence of such investment and opportunities provided more employment avenues for the youth which would bring development into the country.



Speaking on the theme: "Safer environment; the key to Investment,'' the Tema GNFS Regional Commander explained that, frequent fire outbreaks threatened the investment potentials of any country and the Tema GNFS was ready to tackle the causes of fire outbreaks in the region.



The Tema GNFS Regional Commander outlined steps taken by the Tema Regional Command to attain a zero fire outbreak in the coming years, which include the day-to-day visitation of markets, churches, mosques, in various communities to encourage people to adhere to fire protocols.



She called on the institutions and companies to be subject to strict adherence to the safety procedures laid down by the GNFS.