We’ll still protest – #WeTayaMarch conveners to police on Kudah assault

Press Releases of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The conveners of the #WeTayaMarch with Caleb have said that they will embark on the protest despite the police’s disapproval.



In a statement, the group argued that “the police does not have the authority to grant or reject their right to protest under the Constitution”.



Their motive is to protest against the assault and detention of Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah and the raid of the Adabraka-based media house by some National Security operatives.



Mr Kudah was allegedly assaulted and detained by some national security operatives on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, for filming abandoned MASLOC vehicles at the premises of the National Security Ministry.



The group urged all Ghanaians to join the protest tomorrow, Saturday, May 22 2021, to seek justice for Mr Kudah.



Read the full statement below:




