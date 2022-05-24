We'll spread your debts from 2018 to 2021 over 5 years - ECG to Krobo district customers

Business News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has informed its customers within the Krobo district in the Eastern region that it will spread their debts from 2018 to 2021 within a favourable time.



According to the power distribution company, the 5-year spread instead of the earlier agreed 2-years was to create convenience for these customers.



ECG said this after issuing prepaid meters to residents in the Krobo district last Thursday.



The Tema General Manager of ECG, Emmanuel Akini, stated that their doors are opened to residents in the Krobo district who have issues with the payment plan outlined for them to settle their debts.



“ECG is a human institution and, therefore, anybody who has an issue regarding the payment of old debt from 2018 to 2021 should boldly approach us in our office for convenient negotiation and payment, which has not been put on the prepaid meters we are installing,” Mr Akini said in an interview with Daily Graphic.



He noted that the installation of these prepaid meters in the district does not have their debts in it.