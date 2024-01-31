'We'll reject controversial SML agreement, it's a corrupt deal' - Mahama

Business News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

In a fervent pledge to strengthen the fight against corruption, former President John Dramani Mahama has raised concerns over a controversial agreement involving the company SML and the government regulator for the downstream fuel sector, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



During a recent address in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, as part of his campaign tour, Mr Mahama highlighted the issue where the Ministry of Finance, headed by the president's cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta, allegedly urged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to sign a redundant agreement with SML, duplicating the monitoring efforts already undertaken by the NPA.



The government has reportedly paid nearly 20 million Ghana cedis to SML for its services, a move that has drawn public scrutiny.



According to Mahama, the government's attempt to expand corruption involves a new agreement that mandates the recording of every exported barrel of oil.



He expressed concern that this move could potentially allow the company to secure around $100 million annually without delivering any tangible services.



Mr Mahama vehemently rejected the SML agreement, asserting that an NDC government led by him would neither accept nor recognise it.



He emphasised that the ongoing parliamentary investigation into the matter and the president's engagement of KPMG for an audit would not alter his stance.



Despite the unfolding scandal, Mr Mahama expressed disappointment that corruption cases no longer evoke the shock they once did among Ghanaians, attributing it to a sense of weariness and desensitisation.



He urged citizens to remain vigilant and pledged to hold those involved in the SML agreement accountable for any misappropriated funds.



As Parliament delves into the investigation and an audit by KPMG is underway, Mr Mahama remains resolute in his commitment to combat corruption and safeguard the interests of Ghanaians.



The former president's firm stance sets the stage for a potential showdown over the controversial SML agreement.