We'll reject contribution reports without Ghana card numbers from January - SSNIT

Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust

(SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang, has noted that effective January next year the pension scheme will not receive contribution reports without Ghana card numbers.



He stressed that reports without the NIA numbers will be rejected adding that failure to submit required details on the contribution report on time will also attract penalties.



Speaking at an employers’ breakfast meeting in Accra, Dr Ofori Tenkorang noted that employers and individuals were given a grace period from July to December to get abreast with this new directive which will start from January 2022.



He said, “We communicated and said that by January 2022, you cannot submit contribution reports without NIA numbers. And if you do submit the reports without NIA numbers, that report will be rejected. And the payments if not made on time, you know what it means, it attracts penalties and so on and so forth.”



“We have given a transition period from July to December to get this done. I am imploring you to make sure, each time you are submitting your contributing report, please check to make sure that every employee on the contribution report has their Ghana Card number also on that report. I beg you, let’s get that done way before the end of this year so that come January we are not going to have any of these problems,” he added.



SSNIT has begun integrating its ID platform with that of the National Identification Authority in compliance with a directive from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).



This is per Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111.



The regulation requires the use of the Ghana Card for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pension”.



